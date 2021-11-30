Smash-and-grab criminals terrorize California businesses this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A slue of smash and grab crimes have been targeting large stores in California, with some of the recent attacks being several Nordstrom stores and an Apple Store.

What’s the reason behind this recent surge?

California GOP Chair Jessica Millan Patterson, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her thoughts behind the recent surge in store robberies.

California Democrats have reduced the repercussions of crime through several policies such as Prop 47, 57, and AB 109, Patterson illustrated.