Smell the roses: East County woman invites public to enjoy rose garden





EAST COUNTY (KUSI) – A home in East County is inviting visitors to stop by and smell the roses. Ruth Tiffany is associated with the San Diego Rose Society and the American Rose Society. She has planted and grown over 750 varieties of roses all from her home off Maury Drive.

“I’m often out there, so it’s not unusual for someone to drive by and yell, ‘I love your roses,’ or ‘Way to go!’ or even honk,” Tiffany said. “I mean I believe I was put here on this corner to share this kind of joy. I was put here to share these roses, I’m pretty sure about that.”

Tiffany said over the last year road shows and conventions for her roses had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. The open house happening this weekend is all the more special because of how difficult the year has been.

“We were all so completely confined, basically imprisoned by a pandemic that we had no control over,” Tiffany said. “First of all, in order to feel good about themselves people* have to have control over something.”

She even shared her tricks of the trade with anyone and everyone who asks. She said part of her mission is to not only share joy — but to also encourage people to grow their own roses.

“I love the roses so much. It’s just so much fun to talk about them and to share them and to tell people it’s not as hard as you think,” Tiffany said.

Stop by Sunday April 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Her home is located at 6705 Maury Dr., San Diego, CA 92119.