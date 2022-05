Smell the Roses: Visit San Carlos Garden filled with 700 roses

SAN CARLOS (KUSI) – This weekend you have the chance to get up close and personal with one of the most extensive rose gardens in San Diego County!

With hundreds of shapes, sizes, colors, and fragrances you don’t want to miss out on this cool visit!

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was out withy more datils on how you can see it all for yourself.

