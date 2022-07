Smoke advisory alerted after flames consume scrap yard in Oceanside





OCEANSIDE (KUSI) – A fire at a Oceanside scrap yard resulted in thick plumes of smoke Monday.

Firefighters responded to a fire with heavy smoke the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage site in the 1000 block of West Airport Road around 7 a.m., according to North County Fire Protection District.

It was not immediately known how the fire started. Smoke was visible from the freeway.

.@Oceanside_Fire is on scene of a scrap metal fire at Ecology Auto Wrecking in #Oceanside. It is contained within the scrap yard, but will take some time to extinguish. Please avoid the area and exposure to the smoke. #OceansideCA #fireupdate pic.twitter.com/omPTtwliB7 — City of Oceanside (@CityofOceanside) July 18, 2022

***SMOKE ADVISORY*** @Oceanside_Fire is on scene of a large wreckage fire in the area of the 1000 block of W. Airport Road in Oceanside. This is inside the Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage site. The smoke column may be visible from our district. #ScrapFire pic.twitter.com/swJaXumDbu — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 18, 2022