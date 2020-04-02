Smokers and vapers are at higher risk when confronted with COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An NIH analysis published recently found based on the available data that smokers were 1.4 times more likely to have severe symptoms and approximately 2.4 times more likely to be admitted to an ICU, need mechanical ventilation or die compared to non-smokers.

Dr. Jonathan Winickoff, Director of Translational Research at the American Academy of Pediatrics Julius B. Richmond Center of Excellence joined Good Morning San Diego over the phone to discuss how smokers and vapers are at higher risk when confronted with COVID-19.

Winickoff also mentioned the importance of quitting now so smokers and vapers can protect their health and what parents need to know about the effects of COVID-19 on the lungs and how to talk to your kids if you have concerns about their e-cigarette use