Snapdragon Bowl Bash to take over Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The SDCCU Holiday Bowl will kick off Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium.

KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live in the Gaslamp on the night of Dec. 27 where the pre-game Snapdragon Bowl Bash took place on Fifth and Market, featuring the two team’s Battle of the Bands.

The morning of the 28th, starting at 10 a.m., the Holiday Bowl Parade will march past the San Diego Civic Center. Prior to the game, the Holiday Bowl 5k will feature thousands of runners.

(Below) KUSI’s Paul Rudy was joined by 2022 Holiday Bowl President Cherry Park to discuss all of these upcoming events.