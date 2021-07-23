Snell, Profar power Padres to 3-2 victory over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Blake Snell allowed one run in six-plus innings, Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Miami Marlins 3-2.

The Padres left-hander scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked three in his longest outing since June 4, when he pitched seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets.

Snell was lifted after allowing a leadoff double to pinch-hitter Isan Díaz’ in the seventh.

Fernando Tatís Jr. struck out three times and was hitless in four at-bats.

He walked in the fifth, stole his NL-leading 23rd base and eventually scored on Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly.