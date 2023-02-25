Snow blankets Julian, San Diego mountain regions





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego County mountains, including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley, expected to see 2-3 feet of snowfall through Saturday

Travel could become difficult in the area and gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Small businesses in Julian were booming when San Diegans began arriving to see the snow.

A blizzard could hit the San Diego mountains between Friday and Saturday, so officials urged locals to drive safely. Mind the forecast before making a trek, and always chain up before driving in the snow!

Heavier precipitation is expected to develop Friday night and continue into Saturday.

(Below) Sara Rott, a Julien Resident, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to show viewers what it’s like in the snow.