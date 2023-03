Snowed-in San Bernardino residents prepare for oncoming rain storms





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – CAL FIRE firefighters remained in the San Bernardino Mountain area for days after a snowstorm left residents stranded in the mountains.

Now, rising temperatures and an oncoming onslaught of additional storms threaten to flood the area, so firefighters were forced to switch gears and begin flood prevention measures.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was joined by Captain Brent Pascua of CAL FIRE San Diego.