Snuggler Pecan is looking for her fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Pecan is a 9-week-old Beagle blend female pup that currently weighs 5.6 pounds but is estimated to weigh 20-30 pounds.

She is an avid snuggler and will not hesitate to snuggle with you!

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Pecan are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Gretchen Davis of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to present Pecan.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.