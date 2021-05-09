‘So if I’m Gavin Newsom, I’m nervous,’ Tom Del Beccaro says

SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – Tom Del Beccaro, Chairman of Rescue California and CaRevival.com, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss updates on California’s effort to hold a gubernatorial recall election.

Del Beccaro cited a new poll which showed Californians at 45-50% for and against recalling Gov. Newsom.

“So if I’m Gavin Newsom, I’m nervous,” Del Beccaro added.

When Austell asked Del Beccaro on whether the election would happen or not, Del Beccaro responded, “Oh yeah! The election is definitely going to happen, it’s just a question whether it’s October or November.”

The final numbers of verified signatures should come this week, Del Beccaro said.

While only several candidates have been widely publicized, there will most likely be at least 75 candidates, Del Beccaro said.