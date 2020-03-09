So Say We All: New season of Incoming podcasts telling true veterans stories





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Incoming is launching its fifth season of true stories by American veterans and their family members that helps bridge the military-civilian divide by introducing civilians to the individuals that make up our armed forces.

Executive director and host of So Say We All, Justin Hudnall, and Army veteran and contributing storyteller, Ashli Taylor, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the podcast.

