Soapy Joe’s Car Wash to Donate to Helen Woodward Animal Center and Veterans for every FREE Custom Air Freshener Claimed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Helen Woodward Animal Center’s available cats and dogs have been in a lather over an upcoming promotion that aims to find homes for a large number of orphan pets.

Thanks to a special partnership with Soapy Joe’s, San Diego community members are invited to support the family-owned car wash business’s two beloved charities, Helen Woodward Animal Center and STEP (Support the Enlisted Project), all while claiming FREE customizable air fresheners from Soapy Joe’s Car Wash.

Now through Veteran’s Day on November 11th, anyone can submit a photo of their Pet or a special Veteran online at SoapyJoesCarWash.com/Pets-And-Vets, and receive a FREE car air-freshener customized with that special photo. In addition, for every photo submitted, Soapy Joe’s will donate $1 to Helen Woodward Animal Center and to STEP, up to $5,000 each!

In an effort to encourage more adoptions, Soapy Joe’s will kick-off the promotion by handing out FREE limited-edition air fresheners that feature the faces of some of Helen Woodward Animal’s harder to place pets. These longer-term residents are orphan pets with a few more challenges getting adopted, such as the requirement that they be the only pet in the house or pets that require larger yards and higher fences.