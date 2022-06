SoCal Pro Circuit begins three tournament stop in San Diego

The new SoCal Pro circuit, the six-event professional tennis series, beginning at Rancho Santa Fe tennis club. Semifinals and finals happening this weekend.

Rancho Santa Fe resident Hudson Rivera won in three sets he advances to the 2nd round tomorrow.

Rivera one of many men and women with San Diego ties that are a part of the three week event…with stops at USD and Barnes Tennis Center ahead.