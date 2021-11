SoCal Thanksgiving travel is expected to be second-busiest on record





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Doug Shupe, Corporate Communications & Programs Manager of the Auto Club of Southern California, about holiday travel and how travel is rapidly rebounding from the pandemic.

This year 2021, southern California Thanksgiving Travel is expected to be the second-busiest on record, almost to pre-pandemic levels.