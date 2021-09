Social security funds will run out sooner than expected, feds warn

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanks to the pandemic, Social Security will be cutting benefits one year earlier, in 2034, an annual government report showed.

This is just one of the possible long-term effects of the pandemic.

University of San Diego Economics Professor Alan Gin joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the details behind the Social Security cuts.