Sockers auction game-worn jerseys to help feed San Diego healthcare heroes





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Sockers recently began a week-long auction of their white retro game-worn jerseys from this season.

The team said they are working with their presenting partner Kaiser Permanente San Diego, and will be donating a good portion of the funds acquired to purchase and deliver meals to our local healthcare heroes working on the front line.

The auction is taking place on the Livesource app and continues through Sunday, April 12th evening.

The Sockers’ ownership also owns a local start-up craft tequila company, CaliFino Tequila and for the entire month of April, CaliFino is donating 10% of all online sales to local industry professionals in the SoCal area who have been laid off or furloughed by all the bars and restaurants closing down.

Bartenders and waitresses can sign up for the program to receive funds.