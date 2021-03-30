Soft opening for Legoland set for April 1

CARLSBAD (KUSI) – The land made of building blocks will begin its reopening process starting April 1 and fully reopen April 15.

Legoland California Resort will offer “Park Preview Days” in which select rides and attractions will be open.

During April, priority access will be offered to hotel guests, pass holders, and existing ticket holders affected by the park’s closures.

Guests must purchase tickets and make hotel bookings online in advance.

The park’s updated health and safety information can be found on www.legoland.com/california.

Kurt Stocks, President at Legoland California Resort joined KUSI to discuss the reopening.