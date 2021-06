Softball: Division V Championship Kearny 8, Orange Glen 2

The Division 5 Championship takes us to Helix High School where the Orange Glen Patriots face off with the Kearny Komets.

Kearny’s Janeice Blackman gets the outstanding inside the park home run for the Komets, extending their lead to 6-2.

The Kearny Komets go on to take this one and win the championship! The final 8-2.