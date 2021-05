5/7/21 Softball: Mater Dei 1, Otay Ranch 0





The 14-0 Mater Dei Crusaders take on the 10-1 Otay Ranch Mustangs!

This battle would go to extra innings! With a 0-0 score, bottom of the 11th.. Mater Dei’s Giselle Garcia gets the winning walk off hit with bases loaded!

Mater Dei wins, 1-0.