Softball: Mater Dei 10, Irvine 0

CIF State Softball Playoffs with Mater Dei Catholic beating Irvine in five innings 10-0. Lady Crusaders will play at Fullerton on Thursday, if they win that game and Otay Ranch wins there game on Thursday they will play for the fourth time this season. The winner of of that will win the state title. Otay Ranch has beat Mater Dei all three times they have played each other this season.