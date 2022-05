Softball: Otay Ranch 7, Mission Hills 6

CIF softball playoffs double-elimination format Otay Ranch beat Mission Hills in a back and forth game 7-6. The Grizzlies will now try and work there way back from the losers bracket. While Otay Ranch will be home on Saturday morning at 10am to host Del Norte. The Nighthawks lost against Rancho Buena Vista 7-2.