Soirée to raise funds for SDPD K9 Unit on Saturday, Oct. 29





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The K-9 service dogs in San Diego play a fundamental role in fighting crime and de-escalating violent situations. They also keep the city safe by doing bomb sweeps of major events like Comic-con and the Padres games.

The San Diego Police Dept. is holding a Soirée to raise funds for their K9 Unit on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Hilton in Torrey Pines from 5:30-9:00 p.m.

Sara Napoli, President & CEO of the San Diego Police Foundation, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the event this weekend and how to support local K9 units.