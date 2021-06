Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner details her opposition to two proposed housing bills





SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – The Mayor of the City of Solana Beach is bringing wants to bring awareness to two bills written by local lawmakers that are currently making their way through the California legislature.

Mayor of Solana Beach Lesa Heebner joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the two housing bills SB 9 by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and AB 500 by Assemblyman Chris Ward.