Solana Beach shopping district adapts to purple tier restrictions

SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – Businesses across the county are scrambling to adapt to new restrictions going into place Saturday, but there’s a shopping district in Solana Beach with a very clear message to customers: we’re open for business.

“Cedros is definitely a small mini rodeo drive of eclectic stores and we have our wineries the breweries and we have galleries. We just want to have a festive holiday season,” said Tory Parravi who co-owns Parravi Jewelry. “We just want to have a festive holiday season and we love that the locals have been supporting us but we need more tourists.”

Parravi said that everyone has adapted over the last few months to wearing masks, social distancing and making sure they are staying safe. She is encouraging people from across the county to shop small and support businesses even if you don’t live in the area.

“I think tourists need to be all of San Diego! Let’s all come out and be tourists and support businesses because we’re the heart of the town,” Parravi said.

Her store is one of the many lining Cedros Avenue that have adapted to the many changes brought on by the COVID-19 era. Muttropolis is another perfect example of a small town shop still safely serving customers.

“It’s really important to support local businesses and to continue to shop small, this is a really difficult time for everybody and you know,” Devon Yuhas, Muttropolis store manager, said. “It’s just really important that we stay open and that we can we give you and your pets the products that you need.”

They have a number of different ways that customers can still shop even if they don’t feel safe coming into the store. From curbside pick-up, to free delivery within 5 miles of the store, to a wide variety of online merchandise, they make it comfortable for everyone to still support their business.

“It is a really hard time for everybody and when the restrictions go back into place, but we are just focusing on keeping everybody safe and we want our customers to know that we are here for you guys,” Yuhas said.

You don’t have to travel far to find dozens of other hidden gems on Cedros Avenue. One of the most popular, especially as they moved their operations outdoors is Carruth Cellars. They offer a variety of wine in a safe and friendly environment.

“We have hand sanitizer everywhere, we have socially distanced tables inside and of course the most popular is our outdoor dining,” Carly Salway, an employee at Carruth Winery, said. “We are operating in this huge warehouse, so there’s a lot of ventilation, a lot of open space and a lot of these big barrels that separate parties.”