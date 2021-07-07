Solare Ristorante offering chef experiences

Solare Ristorante opened eight years ago as one of the first restaurants in Liberty Station. Family-owned and operated, Randy Smerik and his team are dedicated to providing an amazing dining experience for their diners.

Their authentic Italian cuisine is farm to table and features a focus on fresh and locally sourced ingredients … including fresh pasta made each morning and organic produce, wild fish, and hormone free meat.

To pivot during the pandemic they opened up a little wine market inside the restaurant. They have also brought back some of their popular chef diners. On July 21st they will have an “Evening of Seafood Dinner” with Tommy Gomes In 2019, Solare was added to the Michelin Guide.

It’s a tough job but someone has to do it!! Checking out @solaresandiego this morning, they have special chef dinners plus a wine room you can eat in! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/GdeYyRxAFz — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) July 7, 2021