Solare to host special wine dinner for the Taste of Liberty Station

POINT LOMA (KUSI)- Located in ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, Solare is a family owned and operated restaurant run by Randy Smerik and his two sons. They serve authentic Italian cuisine with a focus on fresh and locally sourced ingredients including fresh pasta made each morning and organic produce, wild fish, and hormone free meat. In 2019, Solare was added to the Michelin Guide and has been recognized in numerous “Best of” Lists including Best Italian Restaurant, Best Wine List and Best Service. Solare offers a full bar with two outdoor patios along with a special Wine Shop that was launched during COVID. For

Solare will be participating in the Taste of Liberty Station! The foods they will be featuring is their famous Butternut Squash Soup. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there on Good Morning San Diego and spoke with the owner but also the executive chef about the restaurant. The Executive chef, Maria Ciravello says, “I love to cook. My hands are magic!”

Solare will also host a special wine dinner featuring wines from Vinos Paoloni Winery in Baja.