Solida Car Club to hold Suicide Awareness Toy Drive event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Solida Car Club Suicide Awareness Toy Drive takes place Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 151 YMCA Way.

KUSI Auto Expert Dave Stall was joined by Sergio Monterrosa, President of the Solida Car Club, to discuss details of the event.

The event will feature cars, food, live music and more.