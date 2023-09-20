Some economists say not to worry about sky-high gas prices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average San Diego County gas price has increased to $5.994.

Gas prices in San Diego County have increased 54 of the last 58 days, but some economists say don’t worry.

The national average price per gallon is $3.875.

KUSI Business Editor Sully Sullivan said these extremely high prices should be temporary and explained how oil supply cuts in Saudi Arabia are connected to the price surge.

