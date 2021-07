Some experts worry inflation may last through most of 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The recent surge in inflation may not dissipate after all, experts are now predicting.

Alan Gin, Associate Professor of Economics at University of San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the possible long-lasting inflation.

While the prices of nearly everything are going up, Gin elaborated, gasoline, meat, and used cars are among the most inflated.