Some North County schools approve returning students to class 5 days a week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Carlsbad Unified School Board approved for their high school and middle school students to return to class five days a week, starting on March 29.

Melanie Burkholder joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the return to in person classes.

The San Dieguito Union High School District board is also taking a step forward towards expanding the reopening of its schools.

The district is currently running a hybrid model in which students can attend in-person learning twice a week. At a meeting Wednesday night, the board signed off on a plan that starting April 12, in-person learning will increase to four days a week.