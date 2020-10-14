Some Point Loma Nazarene University students to shelter in place after new COVID-19 cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students living in three residence halls at Point Loma Nazarene University were ordered to shelter in place on Tuesday after “an increase of 12 COVID-19 cases on the Point Loma campus,” according to university officials.

The latest cases brings the university’s case total to 16, according to the university’s COVID dashboard. No employees have tested positive for the illness.

In a news release Tuesday, campus officials said they identified three positive cases in Klassen Hall (3rd North), four positive cases in Hendricks Hall (1st South), three positive cases in Young Hall (4th Floor) and two unrelated cases in Nease Hall.

Campus officials also said that 50 students had been identified as “close contacts,” meaning they were within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes, either with or without a face covering.