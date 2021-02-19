Some restaurateurs in Carlsbad defy orders and return to indoor dining





CARLSBAD (KUSI) – Some restaurant owners in Carlsbad are not waiting for permission from California officials to reopen indoor dining.

Attorney Michael Curran represents the restaurants that are defying the County and State by returning to indoor dining under the banner of a “Constitutional peaceful protest.”

The businesses said they’re never going back despite COVID-19 regulations.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined the restaurateurs in Carlsbad.