Some San Diego businesses begin to reopen with Phase 2 guidelines in place

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said that as the state moves forward with “Phase 2” of its reopening plan, businesses such as dine-in restaurants, malls and swap meets, pet grooming businesses, car washes, outdoor museums and office-based businesses are next on the agenda — with social distancing still required.

Retail stores across the region opened for curbside service today provided they met San Diego County’s guidelines.

The stores able to open Friday included bookstores, music stores, jewelers, shoe stores, toy stores, antique dealers, home and furnishings suppliers, sporting goods, clothing stores and florists, but those businesses will have to operate through curbside service or deliveries.

Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics businesses supporting those businesses were also able to open Friday.

All businesses opening as part of “Phase 2” must complete a safe reopening plan, found at www.sandiegocounty.gov/coronavirus.html, and post it publicly. All employees must be given copies of the plan.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was in Ocean Beach checking on the reopened businesses.