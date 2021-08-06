Some San Diego businesses respond to surging COVID numbers with new rules

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A surge in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County continued Thursday, as county public health officials reported another 1,159 cases of the virus and one death.

The data reported Thursday increases the county’s cumulative tally to 302,220 cases and 3,806 deaths.

While San Diego County continues to see rising COVID-19 cases, more than 2 million residents are now fully vaccinated, bringing the region closer to its vaccination goal, health officials announced.

The county reached the milestone over the weekend, and by Wednesday, a total of 2,015,700, or 71.9%, of residents 12 and older, had received two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

San Diego County’s case rate was 20.4 cases per 100,000 residents as of this week’s report and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 8.7%.

Industries are responding to the latest COVID-19 numbers. Some restaurants are taking it a step further including two Hillcrest restaurants will only welcome those who vaccinated.

Two Hillcrest restaurants will only welcome those who follow the rules- you may see around town— show us your VAX card or OUT! #sandiego #business pic.twitter.com/IzYRBpZf12 — Teresa Sardina (@tsardinatv) August 6, 2021