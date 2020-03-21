Some San Diego hotels and resorts close or plan on closing amid coronavirus crisis





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – One of San Diego’s top resorts, the Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, said Saturday it will close starting Sunday through April 22 as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials at the facility said they are announcing the closure “with a heavy heart but great hopefulness.”

“We will continually re-evaluate our next course of action and aim to communicate future plans as we know more during this incredible unprecedented time,” a resort statement said. “This decision did not come lightly. But in solidarity with the directives of the state of California, we feel that this is the only responsible course of action at this time.”

Other well-known San Diego resorts said they have already shut down or are expected to close over the weekend.

The Manchester Grand Hyatt, the Pendry, the L’Auberge Del Mar and Paradise Point on Mission Bay have announced closures. Also in San Diego, the Hotel Solamar and San Diego Mission Bay Resort are planning to close.

Some resorts and hotels said they are taking a day-to-day approach. A spokeswoman for Loews Coronado Bay Resort says they’re taking any decisions to close one day at a time. Guests were still arriving today and although the hotel is open, the restaurant and spa are closed.

Some hotels say they are not planning to close, including the Bahia and the Catamaran on Mission Bay and The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla.