Some San Diego police officers opposed to vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The vaccine mandate for San Diego police officers is causing major concern among many city officers, but they are not allowed to publicly voice their opposition.

Retired Marine, Giorgio Kirylo has personally spoken to dozens of officers, and joins Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to share their side of the story.

Kirylo stated that many of the police officers are already vaccinated but oppose a mandate for the vaccines.

They do have common sense, they are not completely against vaccinations, emphasized Kirylo.