Some San Diego races still too close to call as votes still being counted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The updated primary election results are telling us that come November, two council seats, along with the mayor’s office are likely to flip from Republican to Democrat, and two supervisor’s seats could also flip from Republican to Democrat.

In the city, Todd Gloria leads all candidates for mayor and fellow Democrat Barbara Dry is closing the gap against Republican Scott Sherman to join Gloria in the November runoff. Sherman is tied with Bry, but even were he to make the runoff democrat registration alone says he has a mountain too high to climb.

Democrats may consolidate more power on the City Council:

Council District 1 has two Democrats in the runoff, Joe Lacava and Will Moore.

Council District 3 will stay Democrat with Stephen Whitburn and Toni Duran in the runoff.

Districts 5 and 7 could flip from Republican to Democrat. Democrat Marni Von Wilpert is three points ahead of Joe Leventhal in District 5. They will face off in November.

In District 7 Democrat Raul Campillo has a six point lead over Republican Noli Zosa.

District 9 will stay democrat.

Chris Cate could be the lone Democrat on the nine-member City Council.

Flipping has been rare at the Board of Supervisors:

District 1 will flip from Republican to Democrat as two Democrats are in the runoff.

District 2 will remain Republican with two Republicans in the runoff.

It’s District 3 that’s up in the air. Although Republican Incumbent Kristin Gaspar has a six point lead over Terra Lawson Remer.

On election night, voter turnout was 28 percent. That has increased to 40.2 percent as more ballots were counted, and with 150,000 mail ballots yet to be counted, the turnout could also increase.

That leaves us with no decision yet on whether Sherman or Bry will challenge Todd Gloria in the mayor’s race. And we have two council seats awaiting a final tally.