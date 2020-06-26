Some Solana Beach small businesses struggling, encourage people to shop small

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all of us in some way, but it’s been especially difficult for those who own a small business that depends heavily on tourists.

“It’s absolutely been a roller coaster, we didn’t know what to expect,” said Tory Parravi of Parravi Jewelry and Suzan’s on Cedros forced to close for six weeks. “There’s been no tourists so it’s just been very hard to survive.”

On a normal June day the Cedros Design District would be full of people shopping, or walking the streets and parking would be hard to come by.

“I title it the Rodeo Drive of San Diego because it’s just a hidden gem,” Parravi said. “It has a great variety, things like Belly Up Tavern, the concert venue, coffee shops, a brewery, a winery, boutiques, galleries– really it has everything.”

For those who live and work nearby, they have seen a dramatic difference in the way things are looking now as opposed to before the pandemic.

“It was always busy, finding a parking spot here was always at a premium, and there were always a lot of people shopping or walking on the street,” said Ann Manring who works on Cedros Ave..

She’s not the only local who has noticed a decline recently. Randy Levin, a longtime resident, said the difference pre-pandemic is night and day.

“I bike up and down here so in the mornings there used to be no cars for several months, and now there’s cars moving through here all morning at least,” Levin said. “So it’s actually coming back slowly, but no comparison to what we saw before.”

For stores like Parravi Jewelry and Suzan’s on Cedros having their doors totally shut for 6 weeks wasn’t easy. Getting people back inside since they’re reopened hasn’t been easy either.

“We are just trying to come up with creative ways to tell people, we’re here, we are still in business and are just trying to come up with ways to connect with clients even if they don’t feel safe enough to come in the store yet,” Parravi said.

They are offering virtual personal shopping experiences where they Facetime with clients, pick out clothes, deliver right to their door and let them keep the items for 24-hours to see if they like them.

“It’s like a box-door-delivery, what they don’t want we will pick up, sanitize and make sure they are safe for the next customer,” Parravi said. “Bottom line is there is no more important time to shop small then right now. You are helping your neighbors, your friends. It is so important.”

If you want to shop Parravi Jewlrey they’re located 130 S Cedros Ave #130, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

If you want to shop Parravi Jewelry click here: https://www.parravijewelry.com/

Follow them on social media: Instagram: @Parravijewelry