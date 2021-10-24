‘Something doesn’t add up,’ attorney Michael Curran says on Newport Avenue trees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The iconic palm trees along Newport Avenue in Point Loma are saved, for the time being.

The 70-foot giants have been a target of the Federal Aviation Administration recently.

The FAA said the trees could be causing an obstruction to the flight path for the San Diego International Airport.

The city claims that if they chop down the current trees, a whole new batch of smaller trees would be planted in their place.

Attorney and professional pilot Michael Curran joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the situation.