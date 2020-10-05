Son of Supreme Court Justice Scalia on his father’s unique relationship with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many are still mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and in the wake of her death, some on capitol hill are trying to fill her vacant seat before the election.

Christopher Scalia joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the relationship between Ginsburg and his father Justice Antonin Scalia. “They were first colleagues in the early 1980s when they were on the D.C. Circuit of Appeals before either of them were on the supreme court. Early on they had a good working relationship because they had a similar approach to writing specifically they liked offering advice and receiving advice. Apparently non of the other judges on the court at the time really liked getting feedback about ways to improve their opinions so she liked receiving that advice from my father and he liked receiving advice from her,” said Scalia.

The genuine friendship between the liberal Ginsburg and conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in 2016, puzzled many audiences. Ginsburg explained: “The number one reason why I loved Justice Scalia so is he made me laugh.”

The two shared a love of opera. And they were close enough that their families spent New Year’s together. Scalia would sometimes call to point out grammar errors in Ginsburg’s opinion drafts. Ginsburg, for her part, would sometimes tell him: “This opinion is so overheated, you’d be more persuasive if you tone it down.” She liked to say: “He never listened to that.”

Ginsburg often described a famous picture of the two of them riding an elephant together in India, the heavyset Scalia in front and diminutive Ginsburg in the rear. Ginsburg’s feminist friends were horrified. Why was she in the back? Weight distribution, she explained.

When Scalia died in 2016, also an election year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to act on Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump’s surprising presidential victory.

Now President Donald Trump has chosen Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, sending the nomination to the Senate with hopes of a quick confirmation days before the presidential election.

Christopher Scalia said, “I think the president has the constitutional right to do it and the Senate has the constitutional right to fill that vacancy but I understand why people on the left are upset about it.”