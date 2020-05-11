Sony to donate 10,000 N95 masks to Scripps Hospitals in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sony Electronics announced Monday that it will donate 10,000 N95 masks to Scripps hospitals throughout San Diego County.

The company, which has its North American headquarters in San Diego, said it is donating its stock of personal protective equipment to various locations in California and New Jersey, including to Scripps’ five San Diego- area hospitals.

“We have so many Sony colleagues here in San Diego and throughout California and supporting our local community has always been important,” said Mike Fasulo, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics.

“We see day to day the struggles that our local hospitals are faced with, especially in the south county,” he said. “We hope by donating needed PPE to Scripps Hospitals, we can not only provide supplies they need but can also raise awareness for their ongoing need for PPE.”

Scripps Health president and CEO Chris Van Gorder said, “Scripps Health is grateful to Sony Electronics, our corporate neighbor here in San Diego, for helping us increase our supply of N95 masks. As we continue to care for COVID-19 patients, we want everyone at Sony to know how much we appreciate their generous support of our health system and the San Diego community.”

Scripps continues to accept donations of masks and other PPE, as well as monetary donations to its COVID-19 Response Fund, which can be made at https://donate.scripps.org/giving/covid19 . Donations of PPE can be made at supplychainmanagement@scrippshealth.org .