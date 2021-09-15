Sophie’s Gallery & Gift Shop has an event on Friday

Sophie ‘s Gallery & Gift Shop, operated by St. Madeleine Sophie ’s Center, will host its 10th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk on Friday, September 17, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Sophie ’s Gallery is an art studio where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are given the opportunity and tools needed to realize their full creative potential.

This popular family-friendly event will feature eight art galleries, two art studios, a museum, and other local small businesses showcasing their work for guests to enjoy. Guests will also experience music and delicious food and beverages while exploring the Historic El Cajon Arts District. There will be several fine arts shows during the Alley Cat Art Walk, including Slices of Life at Sophie ’s Gallery, Local Inspiration at the East County Art Association, In Flight at Studio C, and Paintout at the Wieghorst Museum. Plus, in honor of the annual event, a new public mural is commissioned each year. The latest mural, Magnolia, can be found in Arts Alley (behind Sophie ’s Gallery) and doubles as an exciting photo opportunity for all to enjoy!

Check this out @SMSophiesCenter Sophie’s Gallery has an open house this Friday in El Cajon from 4-8! 10th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk supports multiple galleries in downtown El Cajon. Free to come check out @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/GkCtDJRebv — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) September 15, 2021