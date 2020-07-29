Sorrento Therapeutics announces rapid COVID-19 diagnostic saliva test with 30-minute results

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Columbia University in the City of New York and leading biopharma company Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) have announced that they are bringing a rapid diagnostic saliva test that reveals results in 30 minutes to market.

Developed by the team at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC), initial clinical studies have been extremely promising for both specificity and sensitivity.

Sorrento Therapeutics has developed a portfolio of COVID-19 solutions and operates a state of the art cGMP facility here in San Diego. The exclusive license with Sorrento Therapeutics will offer owned manufacturing and a rapid, full scale production of the diagnostic saliva test.

President & CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, Dr. Henry Ji, and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Mark Brunswick, explained the immense benefits of their saliva test and how it will make the country’s testing process better on Good Morning San Diego.