Sorrento Therapeutics is developing “COVIDTRAP” protein to bind and block the coronavirus





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More businesses will be opening as San Diego continues to flatten the coronavirus curve.

In the meantime, medical teams continue to work on the science side of the pandemic.

A local bio-pharmaceutical company may be on the verge of a breakthrough with inhibiting the development of the coronavirus, known as “COVIDTRAP.”

President & CEO of Sorrento Therapeutics, Dr. Henry JI, and Senior VP Dr. Mark Brunswick joined KUSI News via Skype to discuss their prospective “COVIDTRAP” protein.