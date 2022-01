South American Palm Weevil is killing palm trees around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was out in Balboa park talking to us about the South American Palm Weevil that has traveled the coast to kill our Palm Trees!

This bug has been killing our Canary Island Palm Trees for the past 11 years, and there is no natural predator to get rid of this weevil.

The weevils can fly up to 25 miles-per-day and can kill up to 50 trees in one day.