South Bay Church wins religious freedom fight in 9th Circuit Court of Appeals

SOUTH BAY (KUSI) – A victory for a South Bay Church was announced Wednesday.

The South Bay Pentecostal Church is leading the way in the fight for religious freedom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The church received a favorable ruling in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Attorney representing the church, Charles LiMandri, explained the case and the recent ruling on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.