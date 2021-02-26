South Bay Equity and Economic Recovery Task Force launched





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – South Bay communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, an equitable recovery that benefits all communities calls for a collaborative approach to address disparities,.

Supervisor Nora Vargas has helped create a The South Bay Equity and Economic Recovery Task Force will work as a unified voice for the region to advocate for equity and help create a holistic roadmap that ensures all our communities are healthier and stronger.

The group is comprised of community leaders representing South Bay communities, including elected officials, educators, business and community organizations, and organized labor.

Vargas joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the task force.