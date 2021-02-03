South Bay leaders call for equity among vaccine distribution

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – It’s been nearly two weeks since the South Bay Super Station opened in Chula Vista, but numbers of vaccinations still remain low among the Latino community.

Plans are in place to expand beyond the current super site to a location in San Ysidro in the hopes of reaching more people in the South Bay.

Latinos make up approximately 34% of San Diego County’s population, and yet Latinos make up 60% of the positive cases, according to Roberto Alcantar, Chief Strategy Officer at Chicano Federation, who joined KUSI News to discuss vaccine distribution for Latinos in San Diego County.