South Bay parents outraged at inappropriate TikToks by 5th and 6th grade students





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Hilltop Elementary, an email went out to parents of 6th graders explaining recent strings of inappropriate TikToks that were circulating the school.

The TikToks featured cursing, bullying, and other explicit material.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live to discuss the reactions of parents and teachers to the issue.